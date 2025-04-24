Dad taken by federal agents outside his Pomona business has been released from custody, family says

A family feared their father needed medical attention after he didn't open his barber shop on Tuesday morning. Instead, surveillance video shows he was taken away at gunpoint by federal agents.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A father taken by gunpoint by federal agents outside of his business in Pomona has been released from custody, according to his family.

The Majin family is holding a press conference on Thursday afternoon about the release of their father. Come back to this post for updates.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid targeted more than a dozen day laborers outside a Home Depot in Pomona on Tuesday. Then, surveillance video showed another incident involving a different Pomona man that same morning.

The Majin family said they grew desperate after their father failed to return to the barber shop he's owned for the past 20 years.

Surveillance video shows 58-year-old Martin Majin-Leon pulling up to the business before he disappeared Tuesday morning.

His son, Miguel Majin, works next door and grew worried when the shop -- usually open by 9 a.m. sharp -- remained closed.

When his father didn't answer his cellphone, Miguel's concern turned into panic.

"I start knocking on the door. I hear nothing. I call my mom," Miguel said. "You know what? I am going to knock the door down if you don't come open the door because my dad's not responding. I think he is probably on the ground."

But before he forced his way in, Miguel checked the surveillance footage, and what he saw changed everything.

"That is how we found out that he was taken at gunpoint," Miguel said.

His father wasn't missing, he had been detained by federal immigration agents. The family frantically called ICE, Border Patrol, and local police, trying to find out where he had been taken. They got no answers until a call from the Mexican Consulate finally came.

"We don't know if he is OK. We just know, we just found out about an hour ago, he is in Calexico," Miguel said the consulate told him.

More than a dozen day laborers were detained when ICE agents conducted a raid at a Home Depot parking lot in Pomona.

Miguel says his dad came to the U.S. undocumented in 1987, seeking a better life for his family. He opened his barber shop two decades ago with his wife, Rosalba, and they raised their seven children in Pomona.

He was deported in 2009 after his green card was denied, but he returned three years later and has lived a quiet life ever since.

"We knew, we knew this was going to happen," Miguel said. "To criminals, to rapists, to people that really have a bad record, Donald Trump wants to deport those people. But why my dad? He is a working man."

The family believes federal officials were tipped off after Martin recently tried to renew his driver's license.

"But he changed his address, and they came here. So we are confident the DMV is working with Border Patrol," Miguel said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the California Department of Motor Vehicles, which said it is preparing a statement.

Before the update on Thursday that he had been released from custody, Martin's family said he's on medication for diabetes and high blood pressure. They were worried about his health and whether he was getting those medications while he was detained.