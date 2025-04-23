Undocumented father taken by federal agents outside his Pomona business, video shows

A family feared their father needed medical attention after he didn't open his barber shop on Tuesday morning. Instead, surveillance video shows he was taken away at gunpoint by federal agents.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Outrage and fear are growing in immigrant communities after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid targeted more than a dozen day laborers outside a Home Depot in Pomona on Tuesday. Now, surveillance video shows another incident involving a different Pomona man.

The Majin family says they haven't heard from or seen their father in over 24 hours. They grew desperate after he failed to return to the barber shop that he's owned for the past 20 years.

Surveillance video shows the last known sighting of 58-year-old Martin Majin before he disappeared Tuesday morning.

His son, Miguel Majin, works next door and grew worried when the shop -- usually open by 9 a.m. sharp -- remained closed.

When his father didn't answer his cellphone, Miguel's concern turned into panic.

"I start knocking on the door. I hear nothing. I call my mom," Miguel said. "You know what? I am going to knock the door down if you don't come open the door because my dad's not responding. I think he is probably on the ground."

But before he forced his way in, Miguel checked the surveillance footage, and what he saw changed everything.

"That is how we found out that he was taken at gunpoint," Miguel said.

His father wasn't missing, he had been detained by federal immigration agents. The family frantically called ICE, Border Patrol, and local police, trying to find out where he had been taken. They got no answers until a call from the Mexican Consulate finally came.

"We don't know if he is OK. We just know, we just found out about an hour ago, he is in Calexico," Miguel said the consulate told him.

More than a dozen day laborers were detained when ICE agents conducted a raid at a Home Depot parking lot in Pomona.

Miguel says his dad came to the U.S. undocumented in 1987, seeking a better life for his family. He opened his barber shop two decades ago with his wife, Rosalba, and they raised their seven children in Pomona.

He was deported in 2009 after his green card was denied, but he returned three years later and has lived a quiet life ever since.

"We knew, we knew this was going to happen," Miguel said. "To criminals, to rapists, to people that really have a bad record, Donald Trump wants to deport those people. But why my dad? He is a working man."

The family believes federal officials were tipped off after Martin recently tried to renew his driver's license.

"But he changed his address, and they came here. So we are confident the DMV is working with Border Patrol," Miguel said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the California Department of Motor Vehicles, which said it is preparing a statement.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not reply to our inquiries about the whereabouts of Martin. They did, however, issue an updated statement about the Home Depot raid that happened on the same morning:

"Agents conducted an operation in Pomona targeting an illegal alien with an active arrest warrant. During the operation, nine additional illegal aliens were encountered and taken into custody. Several of those apprehended had prior charges, including child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, immigration violations, and DUI."

Martin's family says he is on medication for diabetes and high blood pressure. They are worried about his health and whether he is getting those medications while he's detained.