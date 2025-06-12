Masked ICE agents let man go after community members intervene during raid in Downey

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Masked ICE agents attempted to arrest a man in Downey during one of three reported raids Wednesday morning, but they let him go after community members intervened.

In a video obtained by Eyewitness News, the man is seen on the ground next to his bike surrounded by federal police.

Community members filmed the attempted arrest and after calling out the federal agents, the man was let go.

According to Downey councilman Mario Trujillo, the man was working when he noticed ICE was at his job. He immediately started riding his bike toward the apartments.

That's when one of the agents stopped him by grabbing one of the tires, causing him to fall to the ground.

People began shouting for the agents to leave him alone and told the man not to sign anything.

Moments later, the agents let the man go and left.

Trujillo told Eyewitness News that raids took place at the LA Fitness, a car wash and a Home Depot in the city.

"I think this places my community in fear. Instead of providing public safety. We're creating chaos and fear which will definitely impact the economy of my city."

The raids took place as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and several other Southern California mayors met to call for the end to ICE raids.