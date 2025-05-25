Massive brawl between fans breaks out after LA Galaxy's loss to San Diego FC

Video shows a large group of L.A. Galaxy fans and San Diego FC fans fighting in the stands. The brawl sparked a heavy police presence, with officers in riot gear.

Video shows a large group of L.A. Galaxy fans and San Diego FC fans fighting in the stands. The brawl sparked a heavy police presence, with officers in riot gear.

Video shows a large group of L.A. Galaxy fans and San Diego FC fans fighting in the stands. The brawl sparked a heavy police presence, with officers in riot gear.

Video shows a large group of L.A. Galaxy fans and San Diego FC fans fighting in the stands. The brawl sparked a heavy police presence, with officers in riot gear.

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- A new soccer rivalry turned violent in San Diego on Saturday.

Video shows a large group of Los Angeles Galaxy fans and San Diego Football Club fans fighting in the stands after Saturday's game.

The brawl sparked a heavy police presence, with officers in riot gear.

The fight happened at Snapdragon Stadium, located on the campus of San Diego State University.

Eyewitness News reached out to campus police for details on any injuries or arrests.

The two teams released a joint statement, condemning the violence.

Galaxay fans have been frustrated all season, with the MLS Cup reigning champs still winless through 15 games.

This is the second time this season L.A. has lost to the brand-new MLS franchise, San Diego FC.