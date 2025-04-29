Mauna Loa brand dark chocolate-covered macadamias recalled due to undeclared allergies

Check your pantry, especially if you have allergies! Two different bag sizes were recalled due to the possible presence of undeclared almonds and cashews.

The Mauna Loa Company is voluntarily recalling some of its nut products.

Dark chocolate-covered macadamias (0.6oz and 4oz bags) are being recalled due to the possible presence of undeclared almonds and cashews.

The company said consumers who have allergies or severe sensitivity to almonds or cashews could run the risk of serious allergic reactions if they consume the dark chocolate-covered macadamias.

The nuts were distributed to multiple retail stores in various states. See the full list below:

Airizona

California

Colorado

Florida

Hawaii

Illinois

Maine

Michigan

New Jersey

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Guam

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

You can take the product back to the store for a full refund.

The affected 0.6oz bag has the UPC 0 72992 05464 4, marked with lot numbers K5069C1 and K5069C2 and best by date 10/2026. The affected 4oz bag has the UPC 0 72992 05556 6, marked with lot numbers B4339E1 and B4340E1 and best by date 07/2026.

