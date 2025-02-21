Mayor Karen Bass fires LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley 'effective immediately'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Friday afternoon said she met with and removed LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley "effective immediately."

"Acting in the best interests of Los Angeles' public safety, and for the operations of the Los Angeles Fire Department, I have removed Kristin Crowley as Fire Chief," Bass said in a statement. "We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley's watch. Furthermore, a necessary step to an investigation was the President of the Fire Commission telling Chief Crowley to do an after action report on the fires. The Chief refused. These require her removal. The heroism of our firefighters - during the Palisades fire and every single day - is without question. Bringing new leadership to the Fire Department is what our city needs."

Bass said she would discuss the matter at a morning press conference.

Meanwhile, Bass announced she has appointed former Chief Deputy Ronnie Villanueva, a 41-year LAFD veteran, as interim fire chief.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS REPORT AND WILL BE UPDATED. ABC7'S PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said that before the Palisades Fire and others erupted, LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley failed to warn her about the risk of a conflagration, the Los Angeles Times reported Friday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department later responded to the report, saying the agency followed standard preparation procedures leading up to the January wildfires. It went on to say it coordinated with city departments and elected officials.

In the L.A. Times report, Bass claims Crowley never notified her about critical fire conditions, something they mayor said Crowley would typically do.

The report says Crowley reached out on Jan. 7, when the Palisades Fire was already burning.

The National Weather Service had announced multiple warnings of a wind event on Jan. 3.

Bass left for a business trip to Ghana the next day.

