Meet Coco Nella, artist of 2025 LA Pride and AIDS Walk t-shirt

Los Angeles-based muralist Coco Nella partnered up with ABC7 to design this year's LA Pride shirt as a social responsibility to give back.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Meet Corinne Pulsinelle, aka Coco Nella, the artist and curator of the ABC7's Pride and AIDS Walk t-shirt.

Pulsinelle is a muralist, designer, and fine artist who is based locally in Downtown Los Angeles.

Her murals are designed to coalesce with each unique environment, with an awareness and love of community.

Her art can be seen all over the Los Angeles area, and one of her murals is displayed inside of a Lululemon store at the Americana in Glendale.

Pulsinelle believes that her collaboration with ABC7 is a social responsibility to give back to the LGBTQ+ community.

"As an artist, a queer artist, I feel like I have a social responsibility to give back to the community that I'm in and to participate actively in the well-being of our community," she said.

She also explains the inspiration for the design of the t-shirt accurately represents resilience.

"For this year's design I wanted to primarily focus on resilience, which is why I chose to represent a rose growing through the cracks in the ground," Pulsinelle explains.

"I put the pride flag colors into the rose. Also the rose, although it is represented a lot in art, I specifically chose it because it vibrates at the highest frequency of any plant...which is the closest physical representation of love."

For Coco Nella, designing this t-shirt meant something a little deeper than the average project she worked on. This is part of a political social movement.

"Resilience is something that propelled our community forward and will continue to do so, especially right now with all the legislation being passed, the anti-trans legislation, and things of that nature-a lot of hate out there. We need the resilience to get ourselves through this moment, to get through moments we've gotten through in the past...it's always been resilience that's always helped us push through," she continues.

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of our Pride merchandise at abc7.com/shop to support AIDS Walk Los Angeles and APLA Health.

Click here to purchase the ABC7 Pride Collection.