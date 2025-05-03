DA says he won't recuse himself from Menendez brothers' case, calling their effort 'devoid of merit'

L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is fighting back against an effort to get him disqualified from the Menendez brothers' case.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman says he's not recusing himself from the Menendez brothers' case.

Hochman filed an opposition to the recusal motion by attorneys for Erik and Lyle Menendez. A hearing to consider that motion is scheduled for next Friday.

He called the efforts to remove him from the case a "drastic and desperate step" that is "devoid of merit."

The brothers, who are serving life behind bars for the 1989 murders of their parents inside their Beverly Hills mansion, are hoping to be resentenced based on new evidence and, ultimately, set free.

They say that evidence supports claims that they were sexually abused by their father, José Menendez.

Last fall, former D.A. George Gascón moved to reduce the brothers' sentences. It would have made them immediately eligible for parole.

However, after Hochman took office, he withdrew the recommendation, saying the brothers don't fit the criteria for resentencing.

Earlier this month, a judge ordered the resentencing hearings to continue, but after a dramatic day in court, the judge paused the hearings until a later date.

