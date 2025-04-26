Menendez brothers file motion to disqualify LA district attorney from their case

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Erik and Lyle Menendez filed a motion on Friday to disqualify L.A. District Attorney Nathan Hochman from their case, saying the D.A. has a bias against them.

"This motion... is made on the grounds that, absent recusal, a conflict of interest would render it likely that the defendants will receive neither a fair hearing nor fair treatment through all related proceedings," the motion reads.

The brothers are serving life in prison for the 1989 murders of their parents inside their Beverly Hills mansion.

They're asking to be resentenced in light of new evidence that they say supports claims they were sexually abused by their father.

The perspective of a new generation of people who weren't even alive during the murders of Kitty and José Menendez shows just how much has changed in three and a half decades.

Last fall, former D.A. George Gascón moved to reduce the brothers' sentences. It would have made them immediately eligible for parole.

However, after Hochman took office, he withdrew the recommendation, saying the brothers don't fit the criteria for resentencing.

Earlier this month, a judge ordered the restencing hearings to continue, but after a dramatic day in court, the judge paused the hearings until next month.

Hochman's office has not publicly responded to the brothers' motion to recuse the D.A.

