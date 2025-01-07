Big Daddy's Kick'n Chicken gives charbroiled chicken a special kick with their secret sauce

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- "If it ain't kickin it's just plain ol chicken!" That's been the motto for more than two decades at Big Daddy's Kick'n Chicken in Inglewood.

This family operated chicken joint located at 214 East Nutwood Avenue is known for its charbroiled chicken dabbed with their secret sauce. They also have a variety of sides that complement the chicken just right.

You can choose from red beans, rice, collard greens, cornbread, yams, and macaroni and cheese.

Most people order the "Half Chicken Special," which comes with two sides and a cornbread for $16.99.

The restaurant is owned and operated by three siblings. Their father originally opened shop in the early 2000s.

"It's hard work, dedication, sacrifices. It's a lot of work," said co-owner Aaron McCan.

These young entrepreneurs are serving this kickin chicken seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"Community spreading the word, it's beautiful to hear that someone supported me like that, well my family like that," said Aaron McCan. "When you guys come through Inglewood, stop by."

Thank you Curtis Green from Inglewood for the submission!

