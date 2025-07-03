CHP honors officer who died in Culver City crash with bell toll tribute ceremony

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A bell toll tribute ceremony is being held Thursday in memory of California Highway Patrol Officer Miguel Cano, who died after he was involved in a crash in Culver City.

The event is being held at the CHP Academy in Sacramento and will feature a ceremonial ringing of a memorial bell and remarks from CHP leaders and other officers.

Cano was working early Wednesday morning when he suddenly crashed his CHP cruiser into a tree after experiencing a suspected medical emergency. He was taken to UCLA's Ronald Reagan Medical Center where he later died.

"His partner acknowledged that he did not look well and shortly after, [ Cano ] lost consciousness," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee during a press conference on Wednesday. "His vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. We believe he had some sort of medical emergency."

Duryee said Cano did not have any known health issues. The other officer in the vehicle was not seriously injured.

Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged the department's loss at an unrelated press conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"First officer in years in CHP we've lost in the line of duty, obviously a full investigation is underway," he said. "It happened in Culver City on Wednesday, so our best to not only the officer's family, but the entire CHP family, as well."

Cano graduated from the CHP Academy in November 2023 and was working at CHP's West Los Angeles office.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa, and his parents.

Cano is the 233rd CHP officer to die in the line of duty since the department was established in 1929. The CHP honors each of its fallen officers with a bell toll ceremony.