Milagro Cinema offers state-of-the-art theater that will provide a platform for Latino filmmakers

NORWALK (KABC) -- The city of Norwalk has a new, state-of-the-art movie theater that is focused on showcasing indie films, first-run movies, and other productions by Latino filmmakers.

"Milagro Cinema is Latino owned, Latino operated, for the Latino community," said Luis Vasquez.

Movies made by Latino filmmakers will be front and center, providing a platform for their voices to be heard and celebrated. Moctesuma Esparza, producer of films including "Selena" is the visionary behind it.

"I knew it would be a miracle to pull it off which is why I called this company, Milagro cinemas," said Esparza.

He says critics doubted it, claiming people weren't going to the movies anymore. He says, that just isn't true.

"When the movies are out, people go because movies are the only place you can get out of your head and can completely be in a different reality for a couple of hours and enjoy yourself in a way you can't do almost anywhere else," said Esparza.

Artist Robert Vargas, of Boyle Heights, created a mural titled "A Father's Gift," inspired by Esparza's childhood tradition of weekly movie outings with his father.

"Made me think a lot about my experiences with my family and I want people who come here to see the mural to come away feeling the same way," said Vargas.

In addition to the culture, the new theatre features state of the art amenities, including luxury reclining seats.

"I'm going to be sitting in one of those comfy seats, with box of popcorn with some great audio beautiful screens and I'm going to bring my family with me too," said Margarita Rios, Mayor of Norwalk.

"I want people to feel really good right?" said Esparza. "We want them to enjoy themselves while they're here and to leave with a smile and a fond memory of a time well spent."