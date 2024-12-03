Missing Pennsylvania woman may have fallen into 30-foot-deep sinkhole

A missing Pennsylvania woman may have fallen into a 30-foot-deep sinkhole.

A missing Pennsylvania woman may have fallen into a 30-foot-deep sinkhole.

A missing Pennsylvania woman may have fallen into a 30-foot-deep sinkhole.

A missing Pennsylvania woman may have fallen into a 30-foot-deep sinkhole.

UNITY TWP., Pa. -- A desperate search is underway for a missing woman in western Pennsylvania who may have fallen into a 30-foot-deep sinkhole.

About 100 people were helping with the search and rescue in Unity Township on Tuesday.

Police said Elizabeth Pollard, 64, was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday.

Her 5-year-old granddaughter was found in a car about 15 to 20 feet away.

Pictured: Rescuers search for a missing woman who may have fallen into a 30-foot-deep sinkhole in western Pennsylvania.

ABC affiliate WTAE-TV reports that Pollard was looking for her cat, Pepper.

"The sinkhole, it appears that it was most likely created during the time while, unfortunately, Miss Pollard was walking around," Trooper Steve Limani said. "There is no evidence of any time where that hole would have been here prior to her deciding to walk around looking for her cat."

A fire official said there are old coal mines in the area, though it wasn't immediately known if the sinkhole was part of a mine.

