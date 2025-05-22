24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

20 suspects storm California jewelry store after ramming door with car | Video

KGO logo
Thursday, May 22, 2025 7:23PM
VIDEO: 20 suspects storm Modesto jewelry store after ramming with car
On Sunday evening, police say more than 20 masked robbers stormed a Modesto jewelry store after ramming the front door with a car.

MODESTO, Calif. -- A brazen smash-and-grab at a Modesto, California jewelry store was caught on video.

On Sunday evening, police say more than 20 masked robbers stormed Sai Jewelers after ramming the front door with a car.

They were in and out in just 60 seconds.

SEE ALSO: Los Angeles police investigating break-in at actor Anthony Anderson's home

Police say the same robbery crew is linked to similar crimes in Oakland and Beverly Hills.

They've arrested four men so far, three of them are from the East Bay.

Copyright © 2025 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW