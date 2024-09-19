Police launch arson investigation into explosion that destroyed Monrovia home

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- An arson investigation is underway after an explosion destroyed a home in a Monrovia neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators are also looking to speak with a long-time tenant who has not been found.

The fire and explosion happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Colorado Boulevard. Bystander video showed the home engulfed by flames. Most of the structure was reduced to smoldering ash.

Investigators say no one was injured and no remains were found, but they are looking to question a missing tenant who rents out a room in the home. They say they want to know how he is doing and ask what he knows about the incident.

A few neighbors say the incident looks suspicious. They say that the long-time tenant police want to talk to was asked to leave several weeks ago.

"They gave him an eviction notice 45 days ago, and he was supposed to be out Oct. 2," neighbor Jenny Siebel said. "So it is a little suspicious that this happened because he's lived there for over 10 years, and he has not shown up back at that house."

Besides the home destroyed, flames spread to a neighboring home and damaged it.

Neighbors say they're still a little shaken up after what they heard and felt.

Leslie Santiago, who did not want to appear on camera, told Eyewitness News that she and her family live a few doors away from the house that was destroyed.

"It was scary because we just see the neighbors coming out with hoses, screaming, not knowing if someone was inside the house or anything like that," she said.