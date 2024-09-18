Monrovia house leveled in fire, possible explosion; neighbor's home also damaged

The two-alarm fire spread to a nearby home where firefighters were on the roof trying to contain the damage.

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A home in Monrovia was leveled Tuesday by a fire, possibly linked to an explosion.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. on E. Colorado Boulevard near Gladys Avenue.

Aerial footage showed most of the structure reduced to smoldering ash. A gas line continue to emit flames.

It was unclear if anyone was inside or sustained injury at the time of the fire.

Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like an explosion around the time of the fire but officials are still investigating those reports.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.

