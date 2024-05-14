Massive trucks to do battle in SoFi Stadium for Monster Jam world finals

A dozen drivers will operate massive trucks as they navigate obstacles and perform stunts for Monster Jam at SoFi Stadium this weekend.

A dozen drivers will operate massive trucks as they navigate obstacles and perform stunts for Monster Jam at SoFi Stadium this weekend.

A dozen drivers will operate massive trucks as they navigate obstacles and perform stunts for Monster Jam at SoFi Stadium this weekend.

A dozen drivers will operate massive trucks as they navigate obstacles and perform stunts for Monster Jam at SoFi Stadium this weekend.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Monster Jam is rolling and rumbling this weekend into SoFi Stadium, where millions of pounds of dirt have been poured for the mechanical beasts to compete.

The event involves modified trucks on massive tires performing stunts and tricks, navigating obstacle courses and racing.

There will be some 10 million pounds of dirt trucked in by Saturday.

A dozen drivers will take over the stadium, including one woman competing.

"It's an honor for me to represent all the ladies out there and show we can do it too," said Cynthia Gauthier, who drives the Lucas Stabilizer Monster Jam truck. "I'm in fifth place now with 12 guys and I showed that we deserve to be here. We're competing with the same machine, same Monster Jam truck. It's a lot of fun and I get a lot of respect from them."

Event and ticketing information is available here.

Activities and events including a Pit Party are held all day Saturday, with doors opening for the main competition at 5:30 p.m. The awards ceremony is Sunday night.