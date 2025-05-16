This repurposed shipping container can provide power to disaster zones, remote areas

Natural disasters can often inspire innovation. MOSH-1 is a new way to provide power to remote or devastated areas of the globe.

The Eaton and Palisades fires destroyed virtually everything in their path. Along with homes and businesses, the infrastructure was severely damaged as well, leaving many searching for a way to get power quickly to some of the hardest hit areas.

MOSH-1 might be one way.

The repurposed shipping container can provide power to even the most remote areas of the globe: 125 kilowatts of clean energy.

The idea was initially seen as a way to provide solar power off-grid to remote oil wells in Texas.

"Once we built the first unit, we saw the immediate impacts that MOSH could bring, whether it be to a mobile command center, to a mobile medical center, mobile charging stations.... Anything to do with power, then we coupled it with Starlink and created a situation where now we have command and control at any point, anywhere in the world," explained Shawn Bryan, one of the founders of MOSH-1.

It simply takes the press of a button to deploy the solar panels on the MOSH-1 and they are in place in minutes, but they also will charge the system when stored. The batteries should be very familiar to anyone who uses them them at home with solar panels.

"It's literally the same thing, we just figured out how to make it mobile because there's a few little equations that had to be matched to make it work, because batteries... cannot get too cold, they cannot get too hot. So we figured out how to balance that equation and once we did that then everything else was history," Bryan said.

Using renewable energy to power an electric car is another MOSH plus. Another is actually heard and not seen... or should it be not heard? Because without generators, there's no noise pollution.

"A lot of time of job sites, communication is key and if you have extra noises from such as a generator, someone may not here something that's a potential hazard, so without a generator I think it would be very great that communication is always clear," says Adrian Silva, the founder and chairman of Hui Huliau, a Hawaiian non-profit working several commercial clean-up sites in local fire zones.

MOSH can be quickly hitched to a truck a moved to a new location. The interior can be loaded with police or fire equipment, or it could be set up as someone's temporary home while they wait to rebuild; all with abundant and immediate power.

"Now you put MOSH in play, you're getting rid of the carbon footprint, you're getting rid of the noise pollution and you're helping fix a situation in a very positive way," Bryan added.