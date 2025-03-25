Mosquitoes possibly breeding in unattended swimming pools in Eaton Fire zone raise health concerns

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- As the cleanup in the Eaton Fire burn area continues, the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District is taking care of another area of concern - working on controlling the mosquito population.

With all of the destroyed and damaged properties, there are more than 1,300 pools that have been left unattended.

"Up to 3 million mosquitoes can grow in one pool in the span of a month. So our district has started to go out in the field to spray these pools particularly around the perimeter of the burn area to reduce the risk of mosquito transmitted diseases," said Anais Medina Diaz with the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control Districts.

Septic tanks and other areas of standing water will be sprayed as well.

Residents are urged to check around their properties to look out for standing water. The weather is just right for mosquitoes to lay their eggs.

"I think the mosquito problem is something that I personally haven't really thought about, but it's something that can affect our community in a negative way so it's something to definitely think about," said Pasadena resident Jerry Suarez.

If you have property in the burn area with a pool, it's strongly recommended that you contact vector control officials.

"This will help us identify where these pools are and ensure that we're getting to them quickly and that we're maintaining them and controlling mosquitoes throughout the year," Medina Diaz said.

For more information, visit www.sgvmosquito.org.

