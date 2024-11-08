Santa Ana winds, Mountain Fire smoke trigger hazardous air quality alerts

Smoke, strong winds and debris from the Mountain Fire are causing dangerous air quality conditions - even outside of Ventura County.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Smoke, strong winds and debris from the Mountain Fire are causing dangerous air quality conditions - even outside of Ventura County.

Here's what you need to know to protect yourself - and those who might be more vulnerable.

Red flag warnings, wind advisories and air quality alerts have been in effect for most of the day.

Even those far from the fires can tell.

"It's been causing me to sneeze and get allergies I believe, I guess from the dust," said Justin Lee of Pacoima.

Intensive care specialist Dr. Thomas Yadegar with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center said he doesn't need to step outside to see the effects. It's been busy at his practice.

"Over the past 24 hours, a lot of calls with patients that are having chest tightness, shortness of breath," he said.

He added even healthy individuals should avoid exercising outdoors. Accuweather air quality monitors show high levels of fine particulate matter, small enough to enter the lungs and bloodstream, and nitrogen dioxide around Ventura County and in areas throughout metro Los Angeles.

"Those are chemicals that get airborne, especially in house fires and chemical fires. They are very toxic to the lungs, and can cause more of a bronchospasm and airway tightening. And that population that we're most concerned about, those patients with COPD and asthma. It can lead to their airways shutting down," Yadegar said.

Even though the skies look clear where you live and air quality maps are reading good and moderate in your area, Yadegar said it's likely particulate matter is still floating your way. The nose knows what the eyes can't see. Plus high levels of dust are adding to the poor air quality.

"The last thing you want to do is go out for a walk and end up in the emergency room," he said.

And can those N-95 masks protect vulnerable people who need to be outdoors?

"The N-95s only protect you from 95% of the pollutants. Those 5% that can get through can still cause significant problems," Yadegar said.

Whether you live near the fire areas or not, it's best to avoid the outdoors.

Those with sensitive airways like Lee agree.

"Yah that's probably what I'll do," he said.

And even when the fires are put out, it typically takes another 24 to 72 hours for air quality to improve.