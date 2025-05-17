Mountain lion cub spotted in backyard tree in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) -- State wildlife officials were staking out a home in Santa Clarita Friday evening, watching a 7-month-old mountain lion kitten spotted high up in a backyard tree after presumably being separated from the animal's mother.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife posted a short video of the cub shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.

"CDFW officials plan to wait until nightfall, as the mother may come back to retrieve her cub," the agency said.

The home's address was not provided, and officials were urging the public to stay away and allow the kitten a chance to reunite with the mother.

Southland mountain lions are endangered, and in recent years officials have begun construction on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the Ventura (101) Freeway in Agoura Hills to help the animals breed.

Work on the crossing began on Earth Day 2022 and is scheduled to be completed in 2026.