Multiple arrests made in connection with LA Crips gang; alleged leader remains at large

Multiple suspected gang members linked to the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips were arrested Wednesday morning during a raid in Los Angeles, authorities said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple people accused of having ties to a Crip leader turned Los Angeles music executive were arrested Wednesday morning during a raid, authorities said.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 10 people were taken into custody after an extensive FBI investigation into an alleged criminal conspiracy, with another handful of suspects already in state custody.

Federal authorities are currently searching for music executive and community activist Eugene Henley, also known as "Big U,'' who they accused of leveraging his alleged connections with the South Los Angeles street gang the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips to run a vast, "mafia-like organization'' that committed several crimes, including murder, trafficking and COVID fraud.

Henley and one other suspect, Bryan Mejia, were said to be fugitives.

"For these street gangs in and around Southern California, we are very familiar with them," said Akil Davis, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office. "Every 18 to 24 months, we conduct these operations. We don't forget about them. We constantly keep them on our radar. We have ongoing investigations. We'll probably be back here in another 18 months talking about our next operation."

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.