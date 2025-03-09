Multiple people injured after driver rams car into CarMax in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- At least eight people were injured Saturday after a driver rammed a car into a CarMax in Inglewood, officials said.

The incident was reported at around 2:10 p.m. at the CarMax located at the 8600 block of south La Cienega Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, two people were transported with critical injuries while the other six suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

There was no major structural damage to the building.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.

The initial call was for an active shooter, but LACOFD said it turned out to not be the case.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

