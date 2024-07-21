Wildfires in Riverside County threatening homes and triggering evacuation warnings

At least one home was consumed by flames as a blaze called the Hawarden Fire burned in the Riverside area.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Multiple brush fires broke out in the Inland Empire on Sunday, charring hundreds of acres, triggering some evacuation orders and threatening homes.

The fires were burning in Riverside, in the Corona area, and in the San Bernardino National Forest.

At least one house was burning in Riverside as seen in aerial coverage by AIR7.

The Riverside blaze, called the Hawarden Fire was first reported just after 1 p.m. off Hawarden Drive. By 5 p.m. it was estimated at more than 500 acres with no containment.

Evacuations were being ordered in an area described as "Eagle Crest Ct. & Chartwell Dr. Horace St. & Hawarden Dr. Golden Hills Care and Receiving Center: Orange Terrace Community Center, 20010 Orange Terrace Pkwy., 92508."

The Eagle Fire was reported around 2 p.m. to the east of Corona starting in the area near Eagle Canyon and Cajalco roads.

By 3:40 p.m. it had spread to at least 321 acres, with 0% containment.

Authorities issued evacuation orders for an area described as: "zone RVC-0968; North of Farley Avenue, South of Cajalco Road, East of Verdino Circle and Cajalco Road, and West of Cajalco Road."

Evacuation warnings were issued for: "zone RVC-1054, RVC-1055, and RVC-0969; North of Dawson Canyon Road, South of Cajalco Road and Dawson Canyon Road, East of Dawson Canyon Road and Foster Road, and West of Lake Mathew's Drive."

A map of evacuation areas is available here.

A smaller blaze, the Saddle Fire, was reported in the morning on Empty Saddle Trail in Riverside County but was contained at under 3 acres

Another fire, called the Blue Fire, was burning in the San Bernardino National Forest around 2:30 p.m., but an acreage estimate was not immediately available.