Authorities surround downtown LA apartment building where murder suspect barricaded

SWAT officers surrounded an apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles where a murder suspect was barricaded Tuesday morning.

SWAT officers surrounded an apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles where a murder suspect was barricaded Tuesday morning.

SWAT officers surrounded an apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles where a murder suspect was barricaded Tuesday morning.

SWAT officers surrounded an apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles where a murder suspect was barricaded Tuesday morning.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SWAT officers surrounded an apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles where a murder suspect was barricaded Tuesday morning.

The incident started around 4 a.m. at 5th and Wall streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

AIR7 was over the scene where there was at least one armored vehicle outside the building.

Additional details about the alleged murder were not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.