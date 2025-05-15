Road rage driver convicted in LA County attacks is accused of throwing punch at woman in Hawaii gym

HONOLULU (KABC) -- A man convicted in multiple road rage incidents in Southern California, and arrested in another in Honolulu, has now been accused in yet another alleged incident, this one at a gym in Hawaii.

A woman said Nathaniel Radimak threw a punch at her in the gym. There was no report of her being injured, and no arrest has been made in connection with her accusation.

Earlier this week, Radimak was assaulted by inmates in a Hawaii prison facility after being arrested for allegedly assaulting two women during a road rage incident in Honolulu, according to authorities.

Radimak's court hearing for that incident, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed until May 22.

The confrontation at the prison occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday, a spokeswoman for the Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

"Nathaniel Radimak was allegedly assaulted by other inmates in a housing unit at the Halawa Correctional Facility," public information officer Rosemarie Bernardo said in a statement. "He sustained injuries to his face and torso and was taken to a local hospital for treatment."

Additional information could not be provided because the matter is under investigation, the statement said.

A photo obtained by Honolulu's KITV showed Radimak sitting in a wheelchair with bruises on his face.

Radimak's recent arrest comes less than a year after he was released from prison for the Southern California road attacks.

A woman recounts the terrifying moment she says Nathaniel Radimak - a Tesla driver notorious for a series of road-rage attacks in SoCal - attacked her and her daughter in Hawaii.

Honolulu police arrested him on May 8, a day after what police described as a road rage incident. A woman, 18, was parking her vehicle downtown on May 7 when she saw a gray Tesla speeding past, police said.

The woman and the Tesla driver "exchanged words" before he got out of the Tesla and assaulted the woman and her mother, 35, who was a passenger, police said. The Tesla driver then fled.

Radimak, 38, was located in Waikiki on May 8 and arrested on suspicion of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and assault.

In 2023, California Highway Patrol arrested Radimak in connection with other assaults he was accused of committing while driving a Tesla Model X. The highway patrol said the assaults were recorded on a dashcam video, which showed the Tesla did not have a rear license plate.