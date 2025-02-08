Neighbor's camera records gut-wrenching screams from family after pregnant teen killed in IE hit-run

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A neighbor's doorbell camera recorded the gut-wrenching screams of family members after a pregnant 16-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Riverside.

"There was a car that just flew really fast through here," described area resident Miriam Betamen.

Betamen and her boyfriend were standing outside their Riverside home Sunday evening when they saw a black Mercedes-Benz speed through the neighborhood.

According to police, the driver, 19-year-old Issac Blackhorse Garcia, had just struck and killed a 16-year-old mother-to-be.

Riverside Police Department

A neighbor's doorbell camera recorded the horrified screams of the victim's family after the fatal crash, alerting neighbors to the tragedy unfolding on Gregg Place.

Betamen ran to the family, who asked her to call 911.

"We saw a girl that was right on the street, just laying flat," Betamen described.

Police said Blackhorse Garcia was in a relationship with the victim's younger sister and had gone to drop her off at her home when a confrontation occurred.

"This 19-year-old had been in an inappropriate sexual relationship with our pregnant teenager's sister," said Riverside Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Railsback. "When family approached his vehicle, he sped away, striking the pregnant teenager and subsequently killing her."

The victim was rushed to the hospital where she died, but doctors were able to save her unborn baby.

"So the baby is in critical condition right now at a local children's hospital," Railsback said.

On Tuesday, family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil for the mother-to-be -- a pink balloon for the baby girl, who is now fighting for her life.

"I was just praying that she would be OK and then when I found out she passed away, it was just so devastating," Betamen said.

Blackhorse Garcia is being held without bail following his arrest on charges of murder, hit-and-run resulting in death and unlawful sex with a minor.

Neighbors say the young mother-to-be's death has left them heartbroken.

"We would see her walking through the neighborhood getting some exercise. Her and her sister and they were like laughing. We just saw them that previous day before the tragedy," said Christopher Garrett, an area resident.

Eyewitness News reached out to the victim's family for comment. They are asking for privacy to mourn their loss.

Riverside Police say Blackhorse Garica may have had other inappropriate relationships with minors and are asking for the public's help identifying other possible victims.