Neighbors fed up with constant fireworks going off in Larchmont neighborhood

Residents in Larchmont say they hear fireworks every day, multiple times a day, and they don't stop. They said Tuesday's first firework went off at 7:22 a.m.

Residents in Larchmont say they hear fireworks every day, multiple times a day, and they don't stop. They said Tuesday's first firework went off at 7:22 a.m.

Residents in Larchmont say they hear fireworks every day, multiple times a day, and they don't stop. They said Tuesday's first firework went off at 7:22 a.m.

Residents in Larchmont say they hear fireworks every day, multiple times a day, and they don't stop. They said Tuesday's first firework went off at 7:22 a.m.

LARCHMONT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- We're a month away from the Fourth of July holiday, but fireworks are already going off on Melrose Avenue.

If you live anywhere around Los Angeles, fireworks are probably a small part of your life. Everyone hears them, sometimes close to their house. But this is not that.

Residents in Larchmont say they hear them every day, multiple times a day, and they don't stop. They said Tuesday's first firework went off at 7:22 a.m. They say it's persistent, dangerous, and they have had enough.

Video shared with Eyewitness News shows a giant firework thrown in the middle of Melrose Avenue on the outskirts of Hollywood.

It could have led to a catastrophe, but that was just the beginning.

Neighbors say someone has been setting off even more powerful fireworks for months.

"It's jarring. It's disruptive to our nervous systems, to the animals, to the people, and there's no reason for it," said Eye Hyman.

"She's pretty much inconsolable for half an hour after these happen. Rosie is not a fan of extraordinarily loud sounds," said neighbor Greg, holding his dog.

Greg said the fireworks go off just about every day.

"Two to six times a day," he said.

"Five to 10 times inside of a 24-hour period," said neighbor Steve.

Talk to anyone in the neighborhood that borders Koreatown, Hancock Park, Hollywood, and Larchmont -- they all know exactly what you're talking about.

After an explosion, they call police and run outside, only to see a puff of smoke in the air, and the person who launched it is already gone.

"Lately, it's all anyone is talking about," Greg said. "Every time it happens, they're like, 'What are we going to do?' No one has a solution."

"On a Sunday morning at 9 a.m., 'boom, boom,' interrupting at weird intervals," Hyman said.

Hyman is a high school teacher at a school three miles away, and even her students knew what she was talking about.

"'Do you guys know that sonic boom over by Western and Melrose?' And they were like, 'Yeah,' and some of them knew that," she said. "I kind of got the sense a couple kids were holding back, so I was like, 'I gotta ask them later, privately,' like, 'Eric, do you know where that sonic boom is coming from?'"

Eyewitness News Reporter Jory Rand was in the neighborhood for several hours on Tuesday night and didn't hear any explosions.

Residents aren't holding out hope that it's the end. They said they have reached out to police and their councilmember, but that until they see who is doing it, there isn't much that can be done.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it received four calls about the fireworks in the past 24 hours.