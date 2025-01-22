Neighbors helping neighbors: Monrovia Street Fair & Market welcomes Altadena merchants

MONROVIA (KABC) -- While we've seen complete destruction of towns the past two weeks, we've also learned it really is the people that gives a neighborhood it's soul. Communities across L-A are uniting for those who've lost everything.

In the wake of the devastation left behind from the Eaton and Palisades fires, we have seen community members come together to support one another during these tough times.

"It's been the craziest almost two weeks at this point I've just been thinking about, there's no place I'd rather be than Altadena. And it's really heartbreaking to be there because the memories of how it was and how it is eerie just dark, but Altadena will rebuild, we have so much soul," said Lauren Saravia CEO, The Tropic Truck.

Saravia says her family's home burned to the ground during the Eaton fire. Despite the tragedy, she has made countless meals for first responders and the community with her three food trucks.

To help business owners, the Monrovia Street fair and market invited Altadena merchants who need space and support. The Tropic Truck was one of the vendors there.

"We are trying to figure out and pivot and help the community and figure out how to come back," said Melissa Farwell, Director, Farmers Market Company.

Donation booths were also set up during the Monrovia Street fair and market. People were able to drop off items or pick up if needed.

"We brought out a couple of food products such as pastas, canned goods a lot of things that are going to last a while we are actually one of the families who had to evacuate last Wednesday in Monrovia," said Kayla Shay Peterson. "So, when we got to come home to our home and saw everything safe and sound, we wanted to do our part to donate whatever we could to those weren't as fortunate as we were"

For Altadena residents, they're taking things one day at a time. But their resilience and determination are clear.