New bodycam video shows violent confrontation with armed woman at center of standoff on roof of van

The video shows officers open fire on the woman as she walked towards a home with a gun and a large machete in her hands.

The video shows officers open fire on the woman as she walked towards a home with a gun and a large machete in her hands.

The video shows officers open fire on the woman as she walked towards a home with a gun and a large machete in her hands.

The video shows officers open fire on the woman as she walked towards a home with a gun and a large machete in her hands.

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department just released bodycam footage from a violent confrontation that happened after a woman led officers on a chase two months ago. It ended with a standoff on the roof of a van.

Back on May 26 -- Memorial Day -- a woman led LAPD officers on a pursuit that ended in Woodland Hills. She was armed and was ultimately shot by police.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Woman shot by police after chase ends in standoff in Woodland Hills

AIR7 was above the scene and captured the tense standoff. At one point, the woman got out and jumped on the roof of the van, all while holding a gun to her head.

The newly-released bodycam video shows an officer's initial contact with the woman before the chase started.

The video shows the officer approach the woman and ask her to turn around. That's when she starts to run, pulling out a gun and holding it to her neck.

That's when police say Claudia Corugedo got back in the van, leading officers on a wild pursuit.

There was then a standoff for approximately 45 minutes in a Woodland Hills cul-de-sac.

Corugedo then got on the roof of her van, with the gun pointed to her throat, the video shows.

The bodycam video then shows Corugedo walking towards a home with the gun and a large machete.

That's when officers opened fire, shooting her.

Security video from the front door of the residence shows the woman still holding her weapons, and still refusing to surrender.

About 40 minutes later, she was taken into custody by SWAT officers. The bodycam video of that moment shows both the gun and the machete by her side.

Corugedo survived and was charged with two counts of felony evading.

The case remains under investigation.