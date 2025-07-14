New details emerge after man mauled to death by dogs in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- New details are emerging after a man was mauled to death in Lancaster by large dogs over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday night in the backyard of a home near 22nd Street East and Lancaster Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The department confirmed the man who was killed did not live at the home, but he did know the homeowners. His identity has not been released.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, its officers responded and secured four large dogs identified as Mastiffs or Mastiff mixes in the backyard of the property. However, it remains unclear if all four dogs were involved in the attack.

They also removed 12 other dogs from the home, including 11 puppies and one small breed adult dog.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News they weren't surprised by the attack.

"It was (going) to happen. All this activity they had going on," said Samuel Espinoza. "Their dogs, several times, attacked my brother, my kid. And they try to address it but... and they'd still come out in the middle of the night and the dog's off the leash, and they're smoking a cigarette while the dogs are running around."

While sheriff's deputies were at the home, they arrested a woman who lived at the home for child neglect. A small child was also taken from the home.