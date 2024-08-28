New express lanes to open along stretch of 10 Freeway ahead of Labor Day weekend

Express lanes on the 10 Freeway are opening from the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line at Etiwanda Avenue to just east of the 15 Freeway

Express lanes on the 10 Freeway are opening up for drivers just in time for Labor Day weekend.

The lanes run 10 miles from the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line at Etiwanda Avenue to just east of the 15 Freeway. There will be two lanes in each direction.

The lanes are expected to open Wednesday night.

Drivers can either get a FasTrak transponder to pay the toll, or they can use the lanes and pay the toll online within five days.

The county says the 10 Freeway sees an average of 265,000 drivers a day, and the new lanes will help ease congestion.