Adam Sandler to return as Happy Gilmore in new movie

It's official! The iconic 1996 golf-themed film "Happy Gilmore" is getting a sequel, with lead actor Adam Sandler reprising the beloved main character.

Happy Gilmore is back to hitting the links!

The famed 1996 character from the comedy classic "Happy Gilmore" will be getting a brand new movie with famed lead actor Adam Sandler reprising his starring role as a hockey player who reinvents himself as a golf star.

"Happy Gilmore is back!" read a post from Netflix on social media Wednesday. "Adam Sandler will reprise his iconic role in a brand new movie coming to Netflix," the post continued.

Adam Sandler plays golf in a scene from the 1996 film 'Happy Gilmore.' Photo by Universal/Getty Images

"Happy Gilmore," a film which has evolved into a cult classic through the years, tells the story of a down-and-out hockey player who uses his prior experience to pick up golf, quickly gaining popularity for his cartoon-like golf swing.

One of the film's most iconic scenes features former "The Price is Right" host, the late Bob Barker, and Gilmore exchanging blows on a golf course.

In 2021, Sandler and Christopher McDonald, who plays the antagonist Shooter McGavin, celebrated 25 years since the film's release with Sandler posting a video on X shooting Gilmore's iconic tee shot.

In response, Christopher McDonald shared a video response from Shooter McGavin's profile, making a putt into a cup in a living room fake golf set up.