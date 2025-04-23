New Hulu documentary looks at how service dogs can help children with autism

SYLMAR (KABC) -- Anyone who's ever loved a dog knows what a blessing they can be -- loyal companions that better your life in countless ways. A new documentary now streaming on Hulu explores how dogs can provide an invaluable tool for children with autism.

"Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children with Autism" chronicles actor and comedian Rosie O'Donnell's very personal story about how a service dog transformed the life of her child Clay, who has autism.

It also highlights a local group that's changing lives -- "Guide Dogs of America Tender Loving Canines" - and is based right here in Southern California.

Cheryl Herman is director of service dog programs.

"We provide service dogs to veterans with, PTSD, TBI, and mobility issues, children with autism and facility dogs where they go into hospitals, courthouses, and for guide dogs for the blind and visually impaired. We do not charge anything for our dogs. It's free of charge," said Herman. "We will fly you here, train you everything you need to know, and then give it up to follow up support without charging you a dime."

"Finding that right match really is going to balance that individual's life versus impacted in a negative way. If I have a high energy child, I put a low energy dog in there. The hope is it might help that child kind of calm down, find their center and kind of ground them and relax them versus bringing out more energy. Same thing with veterans," said Hanna Belyea, Manager of Admissions.

"We provide that guide dog, we provide a veteran who hasn't been out since the wars or hasn't been out from whatever incident they have, that they can go out now, they can go out and enjoy that family with the autistic child. They can go out. So we provide hope," said Tony Blevins, President/Director, Guide Dogs of America.

"In 2009, I lost my sight," said Teresa Blevins, Outreach Development, Guide Dogs of America. "During those times I was walking with the cane before I got my guide dog. It was very difficult. I can tell her to find the seat for me if I don't see or hear the car coming, but she does. She won't take me until it's clear."

"I think what makes this place so special, that Guide Dogs of America and loving canines is just the community aspect of it.," said Katherine Juhl, Senior Manager. "You have your network of volunteers that raise puppies, helping in the nursery and everyone their their primary goal is to move towards our mission and help us put highly trained service dogs in the hands of those who need them."