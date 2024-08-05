New memorial unveiled honoring 6 killed, including unborn child, in fiery Windsor Hills crash

WINDSOR HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A new memorial was unveiled in Windsor Hills Saturday two years after six people, including a child and an unborn baby, were tragically killed when a speeding car ran a red light going more than 100 mph.

Each name of the victims was read aloud as family members released doves one by one in honor of each life lost.

Community activists also unveiled a ghost tire at the memorial site in honor of Nathesia Lewis, Lynette Noble, Asherey Ryan, her son Alonzo Quintero, her boyfriend Reynold Lester and their unborn child Armani Lester.

For the victims' families, the ghost tire tribute means their loved ones won't be forgotten.

Back in 2023, the owners of the Rocket gas station near the crash site donated space for a permanent memorial bench and community garden.

The crash happened on Aug. 4, 2022 at La Brea and Slauson avenues. The suspect, Nicole Linton, is accused of going at over 100 mph when she ran a red light and slammed into several cars.

"It's still horrific, honestly. We've been going to therapy but that doesn't really help with anything because the grief and the pain is still real, and we still fill it every day. But coming to this park, it does help a lot just to be outside and connect with them I guess," said Sha'seana Kerr who is one of the victims' sisters.

Linton faces six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. She is due back in court on August 16.

Family members say all they want is justice. They say this case continues to drag on their grief and pain.