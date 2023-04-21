Victims of Windsor Hills crash that killed 6, including pregnant woman, will soon have own memorial

A heartfelt, permanent memorial honoring six people who were killed in a horrific crash in Windsor Hills last summer, including a mother and her unborn child, is currently in the planning stages.

August 4, 2023 will mark 1 year since 6 people were killed in the fiery crash caught on video.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A heartfelt, permanent memorial honoring six people who were killed in a horrific crash in Windsor Hills last summer, including a mother and her unborn child, is currently in the planning stages.

The owners of the Rocket gas station near the intersection of Slauson and La Brea avenues, which is where the crash occurred on Aug 4, 2022, are donating space for a permanent memorial bench and community garden.

The memorial will be installed ahead of the anniversary of the crash. The bench will include images of all six victims - Nathesia Lewis, Lynette Noble, Asherey Ryan, her son Alonzo Quintero, her boyfriend Reynold Lester and their unborn child Armani Lester.

The bench will also feature an ultrasound of the Armani next to his parents.

"Those murders devastated and traumatized not just the families, but our entire community," said community activist Najee Ali. "We continue to mourn and grieve."

The driver, a nurse named Nicole Linton, was allegedly driving over 100 miles per hour before the collision. Video captured the moment Linton ran a red light and caused the crash, which involved as many as six cars.

Last month, lawyers claimed she suffered a seizure behind the wheel and froze while driving. They said they plan to have a neurologist who specializes in seizures testify on Linton's behalf.

"We're all so thankful that our community came together to put this memorial together for our families," said Shaseana Ryan, the sister of Asherey Ryan, who was the mother killed in the crash. "It's been a really hard past nine months since they left us, but this memorial here will let the world know, will let everybody know what has happened and their names will never be forgotten."

Shaseana said they're happy their sister will be remembered.

"I don't think it ever heals. Usually it's just a trigger for me," said Cotie Davis, another sister of Asherey Ryan. "I appreciate the community for going out their way to try to make the world remember them."

"After like two months past, I thought the world was going to forget that this happened," said Ominique Davis, another one of Asherey Ryan's sisters. "But I'm thankful that they are having this memorial for my sister and my nephew."

Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. She is currently being held without bail.