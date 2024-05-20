New mountain lion caught on video in Griffith Park sparks excitement

GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Griffith Park seems to have a new mountain lion roaming the hills, and a recent sighting has roused excitement and interest for the region's mountain lion population after the death of the beloved P-22.

The uncollared big cat was spotted last Tuesday off Barham Boulevard, just steps away from the home of Vladimir Polumiskov, who captured video of the animal.

"You could see the length. He's very lanky. He stared right at me... He wasn't scared. Of course, I was afraid but at the same time, it's beautiful to see such a beautiful creature," he said.

Beth Pratt, regional director for the National Wildlife Federation, says the mountain lion likely traveled across several freeways to get to Griffith Park, which highlights the importance of a wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills that's currently under construction.

Caltrans is making steady progress on the wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills. The crossing will be one of the largest crossings of its kind in the world.

The sighting has stirred up excitement after the region's famous mountain lion, P-22, suffered severe injuries and was euthanized in late 2022.

"P-22 was a legend. P-22 was Mr. Brad Pitt of the Hollywood Hills," Polumiskov said.

Pratt added researchers will not know where the new mountain lion came from or where it's going until a collar is on it, DNA is taken and added to their existing studies.

"You can't make this up, this is so Hollywood, right," said Pratt. "If he is made part of their study, he may be P-122. How fitting is that?"