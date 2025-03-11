New video released in deadly pursuit that ended on Newport Beach Pier

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- New video released Monday details the moments before a deadly pursuit that ended on the Newport Beach Pier.

The incident unfolded the morning of February 1.

The Menifee Police Department said officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 25000 block of Mesa Edge Court at approximately 2:43 a.m. They found the body of a woman later identified as 38-year-old Storm Wolf of Temecula unresponsive in a silver pickup truck, which was stopped in the street.

Officers suspected she was the victim of a homicide, and the case was subsequently taken over by detectives.

Jose Velasquez, a 45-year-old acquaintance of Wolf's from Menifee, was identified as the primary suspect in her death, the department said, adding that Velasquez fled the scene before officers arrived.

Menifee police dispatchers then called police in Santa Ana, where Velasquez was believed to be.

"So he shot a female over here," a Menifee dispatcher said in a 911 call. "We believe it may be his girlfriend ... she's dead. We believe it may be some type of handgun."

Santa Ana police officers found Velasquez in a vehicle and attempted to apprehend him, and a pursuit ensued, authorities said.

He made his way to Newport Beach and drove on the pier, making his way to the end. Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the police units trailing behind the suspect's vehicle.

Visitors were seen running away while others got down on the ground and hid. You can hear several gunshots in the video. Velasquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

We've never seen a car drive up on the pier before. Rajon Robinson, witness

Rajon Robinson was one of the many witnesses who saw the incident unfold. He was at the pier with his father, brother, young son and nephew on their annual fishing trip.

He said there wasn't a panic at first, but then police vehicles began whizzing by.

"Next thing you know, a helicopter is hovering above and we hear sirens," he said. "Then we see a car driving up on the pier. We've never seen a car drive up on the pier before as we're fishing."

"They drove all the way to the end of the pier," he continued. "The man was driving pretty calmly as well. It was like he didn't have any intention to hurt anybody that was on the pier."

Robinson said he and his father immediately shielded the children first when he heard gunshots.

"We heard a multitude of shots being fired so I had to shield and protect my son, my dad had to shield and protect my nephew just to make sure everybody was OK," he said. "I'm kind of traumatized by it .. we're all traumatized and devastated."

No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.