New EV charging station in Santa Ana offers 40 charging spots, mini market, lounge and restrooms

The Rove Charging Center has 40 charging spots that connect to any kind of EV, plus a lounge, a mini Gelson's Market and restrooms for you and your pet.

The Rove Charging Center has 40 charging spots that connect to any kind of EV, plus a lounge, a mini Gelson's Market and restrooms for you and your pet.

The Rove Charging Center has 40 charging spots that connect to any kind of EV, plus a lounge, a mini Gelson's Market and restrooms for you and your pet.

The Rove Charging Center has 40 charging spots that connect to any kind of EV, plus a lounge, a mini Gelson's Market and restrooms for you and your pet.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- As electric vehicle adoption moves along, so does public EV quick charging, albeit at a slower rate so far.

You may have seen quick chargers in a parking lot somewhere, out by themselves in a row. Now, a new concept will act as a waystation while your battery is getting filled.

"We thought, there has to be a better way. We need to have purpose-built charging centers for EV drivers," said Bill Reid, chairman and CEO of Rove Charging.

So instead of just sitting in your car, the Rove Charging Center is somewhat like a terminal at an airport. I'll be an area to chill out with restrooms, and you can get something to eat or drink at what's basically a mini Gelson's Market.

"Unlike a traditional convenience store, our consumer is going to have a little more time. So to be able to have a fresh, in-store made green salad, or a sandwich, or sushi that's delivered fresh each and every day," said Ryan Adam, president and CEO of Gelson's.

Traveling with a pet? There's a restroom for them, too. And if your clean air vehicle is getting a little dirty, an on-site drive-through car wash is part of the facility. Lots of amenities in a secure environment. Ah, but what's the electricity cost at this upscale space?

"We have what we think is a premium product, but at a competitive price. Pricing is somewhere between 45 cents a kilowatt-hour, to 65 cents a kilowatt-hour depending on time of day," Reid noted.

We keep hearing horror stories about out-of-order charging stations and the ensuing frustration for EV drivers needing to charge. Rove promises quick fixes if that happens.

"Within four hours. But we also have electronic access to each of the chargers and frequently, all you need to do is reboot the charger," said Reid.

The 40 charging spots offer connections to any kind of EV, and the charging and lounge are available 24/7.

The first Rove station will be opening on Oct. 15 and is located right off the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana. The company plans to open more locations in Southern California soon, and they too will be right near freeway corridors.

MORE: How this shared EV platform is key to future electric car offerings