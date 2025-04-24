New Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Los Angeles takes aim at CA sanctuary state policies

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Homeland Security officials showed up at two LAUSD elementary schools this month but were barred from entering. The interim U.S. Attorney for Los Angeles spoke with Eyewitness News about what they were there for.

Interim U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli grew up in Corona and served as the assistant U.S. attorney before being elected to the state assembly representing parts of the Inland Empire. A major priority for him -- prosecuting those who break federal immigration laws.

Essayli, a vocal supporter of President Trump who was appointed three weeks ago, is taking aim at California's sanctuary state policies. Essayli says the policies protect undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes.

"Our biggest impediment, honestly, is the state of California that shields and protects criminal illegal immigrants through its sanctuary state policies. Both the president and the attorney general have said that's unacceptable and untenable, so we will be developing strategies to what I call, 'neutralize' those policies," Essayli said.

Essayli tells Eyewitness News that in the next few months, his office will roll out a program that will find a way around state protections.

"We will be able to get the criminal illegal immigrants that we need from state custody, whether the state likes it or not," Essayli said.

When Homeland Security showed up at two South Los Angeles LAUSD Elementary Schools two weeks ago, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and democratic lawmakers said it brought fear into the community. But, Essayli maintains officers were not there to arrest children, but to conduct welfare checks of unaccompanied minors.

The officers were denied access to the schools by both principals. Carvalho said the agents lied to school staff that they had been authorized by the children's parents and caretakers to go to their schools.

"The problem is you have the superintendent of LAUSD going on TV and holding a press conference and pounding his chest about how he blocked ICE from going on campuses and how they're not going to cooperate. Again, I don't think it's a good look," Essayli said. "He's basically making sure that we cannot conduct these welfare checks on these kids, so I believe he's allowing a dangerous situation to continue. So, like I said, we're not going to be asking for permission. We're going to do our job."

In a letter to the acting director of Homeland Security investigations, California Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff wrote, in part, "Though the agents were purportedly there to conduct a 'welfare check' on the children, their actions instead terrorized hundreds of thousands of students across Los Angeles and undermine public trust. We urge you to ensure that HSI does not conduct any additional 'welfare checks' on school premises and that ICE agents do not attempt to visit or enter schools without a warrant."

Carvalho wasn't available for an interview, but his office sent Eyewitness News a statement saying the district adheres to state law and guidelines on immigration. They are working with Senators Padilla and Schiff, who they say are assessing the administration's intended purpose.