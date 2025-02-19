Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's LA home burglarized on Valentine's Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles home of actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban was burglarized on Valentine's Day, sources told ABC News.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department received a report of a burglary and responded to the celebrity couple's home.

Police say an unknown number of suspects smashed a glass door, ransacked the home and then took off. It's not clear what, if anything, was taken.

Kidman and Urban were not home at the time, and sources say it's not believed they were targeted.

The case is the latest burglary case nationwide involving celebrity victims.

ESPN reports LAFC soccer player Olivier Giroud lost approximately $500,000 worth of jewelry when his L.A. home was burglarized earlier this month.

Giroud, France's all-time top goal scorer, had 10 luxury watches stolen from him, a source told ESPN. The striker and his family were not at the property at the time.

The incident was reported to police early this month.

ABC News and ESPN contributed to this report.