Family of man last seen in Orange offers $10,000 reward nearly 2 years after disappearance

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a missing man is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts, nearly two years after they last spoke with him.

The family of Nihar Mehta, who is now 24 years old, held a press conference Thursday alongside police, who have named a person of interest in the case.

"Please help me to bring my kid back home," said Nihar's mother, Sheetal Mehta.

She said her son was all about family and spoke with him daily. He was not the kind to suddenly disconnect from those he loves, she said.

"He would not do this," the mother said. "There has to be a reason behind this."

The Orange Police Department along with the family's private investigators - Moses Castillo and Joseph Dalu - said they're looking for Manuel Chavez Zamuido, also known as Manny, who was named a person of interest in the case.

Investigators said Zamuido and Mehta were business associates.

"We believe that if we find Manny, we will find Nihar," said Castillo.

Nihar's father, Dr. Sandeep Mehta, said his son was pursuing a business degree at Ohio State University. He said his son's entrepreneurial spirit brought him to Southern California, where he was exploring the cannabis industry for medicinal purposes.

"His ultimate idea was to transition into more cannabis industry where these products can be used for pain and anxiety and sleep aids or nausea and vomiting with chronic illnesses," the father said.

The last time Nihar's family heard from him was June 2, 2023. At the time, he was 22. He's 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds.

"The last thing he told me, 'I'm coming home soon Mama,' and then after that, I have not seen him. I've not talked to him," Nihar's mother said.

The family came to Orange from their home in Chicago to retrace Nihar's steps and visit the business complex on Taft Avenue West where his warehouse was located.

"If you're seeing Beta, just come home," Sheetal said, hoping her son would see her message, adding, "and whoever has seen him and has given the ride to him, or in any way, if he's living around you, please, please feel free to contact us."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Orange Police Department at 714-744-7571.