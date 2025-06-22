'No war' protest outside Federal Building in Westwood after US strikes Iran

There is a growing protest in the Westwood area near the Federal Building as demonstrators react to the U.S. bombing of Iran, saying they do not want to see America involved in another foreign war.

There is a growing protest in the Westwood area near the Federal Building as demonstrators react to the U.S. bombing of Iran, saying they do not want to see America involved in another foreign war.

There is a growing protest in the Westwood area near the Federal Building as demonstrators react to the U.S. bombing of Iran, saying they do not want to see America involved in another foreign war.

There is a growing protest in the Westwood area near the Federal Building as demonstrators react to the U.S. bombing of Iran, saying they do not want to see America involved in another foreign war.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There is a growing protest in the Westwood area near the Federal Building as demonstrators react to the U.S. bombing of Iran, saying they do not want to see America involved in another foreign war.

A crowd of about 100 people gathered Sunday afternoon outside the Los Angeles building, at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Veteran Avenue, and remained peaceful. Video from AIR7 showed U.S. soldiers blocking the entrance to the federal building property. It was not immediately clear if they were members of the National Guard or Marines.

This is part of a larger, nationwide movement on Sunday.

RELATED: Defense Secretary Hegseth says Iran nuclear program 'obliterated' in US attacks

"No War on Iran" demonstrations popped up in New York City earlier in the day, as well as Washington, D.C.

A group of veterans joined a large crowd in front of the White House gates, some holding up signs that read "Remember Iraq... no more wars based on lies.