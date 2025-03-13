NOAA braces for mass layoffs, fueling concerns about lifesaving weather services

WASHINGTON -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is preparing to lay off more than 1,000 workers as part of the Trump administration's mandate for agencies to prepare "reductions in force," according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The cuts are fueling concerns that NOAA's ability to deliver lifesaving services, such as weather forecasting, storm warnings, climate monitoring and fishery oversight, will be hampered. The concerns are especially acute as hurricane and disaster season looms.

NOAA was "already significantly understaffed, so this is devastating. This is beyond a s---show," Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Ca., the ranking member on the House Natural Resources Committee, said in an interview with ABC News. "It means we're going to be less safe. It means there will be all sorts of collateral damage."

A person familiar with staffing levels at NOAA told ABC News that the agency is already down about 2,000 people since January as a result of the first round of the Trump administration's cuts, the "Fork in the Road" offer and regular retirements. In January, this source said, staffing was at about 12,000 employees, which is described as average. With an additional 1,000 cuts looming, the agency would be down 25% since the start of the year.

"There is no way to absorb cuts of this magnitude without cutting into these core missions," Huffman said. "This is not about efficiency and it's certainly not about waste, fraud and abuse. This is taking programs that people depend on to save lives and emasculating them."

NOAA's reduction in force plan is currently in the Department of Commerce and is due to be delivered to the Office of Management and Budget this week, sources familiar said. It's unclear when exactly the resulting cuts will be announced, but sources said it could be as early as Friday.

"NOAA was required to submit their cut plan today, and they were asked to eliminate entire functions, not just individual personnel. The number of terminations is more than 1,000, and that is on top of the probationary folks who've already been let go," Huffman said. "Our ability to forecast flood conditions and tornadoes is reduced, and in a matter of days, it's going to be significantly reduced, as we head into fire season, which is almost all year round now in the West.

"Our ability to forecast red flag weather conditions for wildfires is significantly reduced," he added. "Literally, the people that run these systems are being terminated. The people that run these offices where these programs do this critical work are being terminated."

Between the already announced and looming cuts, plus the funding battle that could reduce the agency's budget, a source familiar said NOAA "could be at a breaking point," adding that amid all the talks of reducing costs, taxpayers only pay 6 cents per day for all of the services provided by the agency.

"More importantly, the services provided by NOAA wouldn't be as robust or functional -- or maybe even exist at all," the source said.

