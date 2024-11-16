Nonprofit My Friend's Place works to provide Thanksgiving meals for those in need

My Friend's Place is partnering with Everytable to provide special holiday meals.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nonprofit My Friend's Place is partnering with Everytable to provide special holiday meals for those in need this Thanksgiving.

The traditional Thanksgiving meal is inspired by the personal story of My Friend's Place alumnus, Chef Shane Tavarez.

"My time with My Friend's Place was truly transformative," said Shane Tavarez. "The staff and services provided incredible support during a very tough time."

After facing many hardships, Tavarez found transformative support and friendships at My Friend's Place. There he reconnected with his wife, Stephanie, and discovered a passion for cooking.

Everytable will be providing free My Friends Plate Thanksgiving meals to those who have signed-up to enjoy at an Everytable store.

Interested individuals should inquire about and sign up for the free meal at their local Everytable location prior to Sunday, November 24. There will be 12 meals available at each of their 38 locations.

The scratch-cooked meal features slices of roasted turkey breast, charred Brussels sprouts, Shane's Savory Cranberry Stuffing and Stephanie's Sweet Potato Mash. The fixings are paired with a side of Chipotle Cider gravy and a tangy cranberry chutney.

"My Friend's Place and Everytable share a deep commitment to transforming lives through nourishment and community," said Heather Carmichael, Executive Director of My Friend's Place.

"This collaboration enables us to share a message about connection and hope, and how transformative these experiences can be in people's lives."

In connection with the special meals, Everytable is making a donation to My Friend's Place to support the organization's work in the community.

For over 36 years, My Friend's Place has been cultivating growth and opportunity for young people impacted by homelessness.

The Hollywood-based nonprofit offers comprehensive care to over 1,200 young people between the ages of 12 and 25 each year, with the goal of guiding them to a permanent exit from homelessness.

My Friends Plate will also be available for purchase at Everytable in both individual and family portions.

Pricing will vary by location, ranging between $8.49 and $9.99 for the individual plate and $33.99 and $39.99 for the family meal. The company's unique variable pricing model is based on the median household income of the neighborhood where each store is located.

You can find more information on My Friends Plate at everytable.com.