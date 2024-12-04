Teen walking home from school stabbed by homeless man in Northridge, LAPD says

Police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing a 14-year-old boy who was heading home from school in Northridge.

Police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing a 14-year-old boy who was heading home from school in Northridge.

Police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing a 14-year-old boy who was heading home from school in Northridge.

Police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing a 14-year-old boy who was heading home from school in Northridge.

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing a 14-year-old boy who was heading home from school in Northridge.

The attack happened Monday around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Superior Street and Paso Robles Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say the suspect asked the 14-year-old for money and then stabbed him twice in the abdomen after the teen told him to leave him alone.

The teen was walking alone at the time. He was hospitalized with injuries described as not life-threatening.

LAPD believes the suspect is a transient. A suspect description was not immediately released.

Police reminds the public to remain in lighted areas and be aware of surroundings when venturing out. It's also recommended to be with a group, have a flashlight, stay off phones and yell help or fire if approached by someone aggressively.