Heartbroken Norwalk woman desperately searches for missing dog after Petco grooming mishap

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Aubree Booher, a 20-year-old from Norwalk, is heartbroken and desperately searching for her dog, Betty Lou. What was supposed to be a routine grooming appointment at Petco's Lakewood salon on Nov. 14, turned into a nightmare.

"According to them what had happened was someone came to pick up their dog and their dog looked similar to mine. So they brought out my dog and when my dog saw that it wasn't me or my mom, I guess she got scared. She backed out of their leash and was able to get past everybody and ran out the store," Booher said.

Booher said the groomers chased after Betty as she bolted across the street, but they eventually lost sight of her. She and her mom spent the entire night searching, but they were unable to find Betty.

"When you come to the realization that you're actually going to go home without your dog, it makes it all the more real," said Aubree's mother Cynthia Booher.

"She was a 16th birthday present from my grandpa and upon getting this dog, he made me promise that I would never lose this dog. I just feel like I'm failing my grandpa," Booher said.

It has now been five days since Betty went missing. In a statement, Petco said, " ... We are in close contact with them and doing everything we can to help find Betty Lou, including an ongoing search, offering a reward for her safe return and retaining a professional dog tracker ..."

"At this point, besides posting on social media, we're just trying to spread the word as much as possible so we can have more eyes out for Betty," Booher said.

Petco is offering a $2,000 reward for Betty's safe return. If you see the dog or have any information, Petco advises against approaching her. Instead, call the Lakewood store at 562-630-2888.