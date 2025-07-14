Number of homeless people in LA drops for 2nd year in a row, data finds

In the city, homelessness is down 3.4% and has dropped 17.5% percent the last two years, according to L.A. Homeless Services Authority data.

In the city, homelessness is down 3.4% and has dropped 17.5% percent the last two years, according to L.A. Homeless Services Authority data.

In the city, homelessness is down 3.4% and has dropped 17.5% percent the last two years, according to L.A. Homeless Services Authority data.

In the city, homelessness is down 3.4% and has dropped 17.5% percent the last two years, according to L.A. Homeless Services Authority data.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the second year in a row, the number of homeless people in the Los Angeles region has declined.

The L.A. Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) points to "city and county initiatives" for the drop.

The new Point in Time Count took place in February after it was postponed by the January wildfires.

LAHSA's data shows homelessness in the county is down 4% and has declined 14% the last two years.

In the city, homelessness is down 3.4% and has dropped 17.5% percent the last two years.

The number of makeshift shelters, tents, cars, vans and RVs also declined for a second year in a row, down 13.5%.

Still, the agency says more than 485,000 affordable housing units are still needed to continue the downward trend.