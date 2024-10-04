OC Auto Show returns for its 60th year in Anaheim

Looking for a new ride? The 60th O.C. Auto Show features cars for every budget. Plus, you can access on-site test drives.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Want to check out what's new on four wheels? Then you'll want to head to Anaheim for the Orange County Auto Show.

"Sixtieth anniversary of the Orange County Auto Show, and we couldn't be more excited," said John Sackrison, director of the OC Auto Show.

A lot has certainly changed over 60 years, but a theme that's around this year is that many car shoppers are watching their wallets.

"Consumers are telling us it's extremely important in today's age that affordability in their transportation is top of list, so we're there with our segments. We're proud at Nissan that we actually have six vehicles that are under $30,000," said David Englen of Nissan North America.

Of course, the high end is covered here at the show, too. Something for every budget. And be sure to budget some time for what's become a hallmark of this show: on-site test drives.

"It was probably about 20 years ago that we hosted our first one, and the ability for the consumer to drive a vehicle, really experience it, is something that we've always heard great feedback on," noted Sackrison.

The test drive procedure is pretty straightforward. You sign up, and then hop into the vehicle of your choice and head outside for a brief drive on the streets of Anaheim. Or, you can experience some new vehicles without ever leaving the building.

This show lets you take a ride in a number of new EV models on an indoor test track. The drivers show off the quick acceleration. Sorry, you can't drive these yourself.

Overall, an auto show is still a good starting point for the car shopping process, whether you're buying next week, or not until next year.

"It's fun to be able to research everything digitally and online, but there's just no substitute for climbing in the car, sitting in the seats, slamming the door, and really looking at what the vehicle looks like in person," Englen said.

And whether you're looking for something as green as possible, or you're someone who likes to put the pedal to the metal - maybe even something low and sleek..."It's a great place to come and find your next car," Sackrison said.