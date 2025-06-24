OC man forcibly detained by Border Patrol agents in Santa Ana, video shows

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The son of a man captured on several witnesses' cameras being detained by federal immigration agents over the weekend is speaking out.

Multiple videos shared on the popular Instagram account @santanaproblems show Narciso Barranco of Tustin being punched by Border Patrol agents as they try to take him into custody in the middle of a busy Santa Ana intersection.

"I've never heard my dad like that. I've never heard him in pain," said Barranco's oldest son, Alejandro. "I felt a lot of anger. I was really mad, and then I was really sad as well. I just wish I could have been there to help him."

Barranco was working a landscaping job at IHOP off Edinger Avenue and Ritchey Street on Saturday morning when he was approached by agents.

"From what I'm thinking is he saw these individuals come up with masks, civilian clothes, with guns out. I'm pretty sure he got scared," Alejandro said.

When asked what stood out the most about the videos showing his father's detainment, Alejandro said, "Just the way all three, four guys, 200-plus-pound guys had to hold him down. He's maybe 5'7," 150 pounds. I don't think it takes that much force."

Alejandro was able to talk to his dad on the phone on Sunday. He's being held by ICE at a detention center in Los Angeles.

"He was hurt still, said he hadn't received any medical attention and then he said he was very thirsty. He hadn't ate," Alejandro said.

In a post to X on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security said that Barranco assaulted federal law enforcement with a weed whacker.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said while trying to detain him, Barranco swung the gardening tool directly at an agent's face and then raised it again at the agent in the intersection.

"The illegal alien refused to comply every step of the way -- resisting commands, fighting handcuffs, and refusing to identify himself," McLaughlin said in a statement.

All we can see in the videos are two moments where Barranco is seen running with the weed wacker. In one, an agent attempts to spray him with what looks like pepper spray. Moments later, another angle captured Barranco trying to open a car door before being tackled by another agent.

"The agents took appropriate action and followed their training to use the minimum amount of force necessary to resolve the situation in a manner that prioritizes the safety of the public and our officers," McLaughlin said.

Alejandro, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and his younger brothers, both active duty Marines, call the arrest of their father frustrating and inhumane.

"Both my parents always taught us to respect everyone, respect this country, thank this country and then that led us to join the Marine Corps and kind of give back to the country and be thankful," Alejandro said. "This I don't think is right."

McLaughlin said that reports of officers dislocating Barranco's shoulder while trying to arrest him are false. She said he was offered medical care, which he declined.

Alejandro and his family are trying to stay positive during this time. He plans to head to L.A. to hopefully see his father in person at the detention center.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family during this time.